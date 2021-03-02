Citigroup Boosts Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target to $325.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its target price increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $255.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.29.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Shares of PEN stock traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $288.10. 501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $258.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.02. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,079.37 and a beta of 0.43. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $121.80 and a 1 year high of $314.22.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.69 million. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Penumbra will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.81, for a total transaction of $2,558,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,950 shares in the company, valued at $139,403,659.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total transaction of $1,525,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $7,583,204 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1,466.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Penumbra by 33.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Penumbra by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.