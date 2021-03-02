Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will announce $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the highest is $2.17. Citigroup reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 79.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year earnings of $6.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $8.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.39 to $9.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.39.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,497,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $1,832,503,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 115,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,056,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,142,463. The company has a market cap of $143.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $69.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

