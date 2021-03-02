Citius Pharmaceuticals’ (CTXR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CTXR. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:CTXR opened at $2.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.31). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 147,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 33,440 shares during the last quarter. Freed Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

