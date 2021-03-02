Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 167,497 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFG. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,364,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,785,000 after buying an additional 113,641 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,585,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,447,000 after acquiring an additional 134,983 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,073,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,381,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFG has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

Shares of CFG stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.90. 101,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,378,837. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.60.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

