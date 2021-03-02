Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells $155,861.01 in Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 8,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $155,861.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 25th, Lance Torgerson sold 23,262 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $450,584.94.

On Monday, February 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 7,137 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $138,886.02.

On Friday, February 19th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,910 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $135,159.60.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 18,120 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $355,514.40.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,190 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $95,703.60.

On Monday, February 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,005 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $89,839.75.

On Friday, February 5th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,940 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $84,078.80.

Shares of NYSE CVEO traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.03. Civeo Co. has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $20.67.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.33. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. Analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Civeo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Civeo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. New Generation Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Civeo by 22.6% during the third quarter. New Generation Advisors LLC now owns 4,563,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 840,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Civeo by 103.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 105,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Civeo by 4.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 571,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 25,034 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVEO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Civeo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

