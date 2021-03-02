Civic (CVC) Trading 14.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Civic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000778 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Civic has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Civic has a total market capitalization of $253.90 million and $49.28 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00058902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.21 or 0.00809764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007708 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00028890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00061424 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00029887 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00046547 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com

Buying and Selling Civic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

