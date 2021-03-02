Civitas (CIV) Trading Up 16% Over Last 7 Days

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Civitas has a total market cap of $69,909.74 and $18.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Civitas has traded up 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00018320 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001861 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000650 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,970,712 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

