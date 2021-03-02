Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Clean Energy Fuels to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 81.18 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.08.

In other news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 149,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $1,455,993.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 144,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,459,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,597,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 297,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,876. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Clean Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

