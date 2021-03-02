ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Trading Up 11.3%

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO)’s stock price was up 11.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 182,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 97,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLRO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ClearOne during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ClearOne by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in ClearOne during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ClearOne by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 106,231 shares in the last quarter. 7.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

