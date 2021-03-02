ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Trading Up 11.3%

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO)’s stock price was up 11.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 182,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 97,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLRO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ClearOne during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ClearOne by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in ClearOne during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ClearOne by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 106,231 shares in the last quarter. 7.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

