Clearwater Paper Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,290 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 801% compared to the typical daily volume of 365 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Clearwater Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Clearwater Paper stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.52. 208,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,072. Clearwater Paper has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $45.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $606.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.08). Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

