Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $569.29

Shares of Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 569.29 ($7.44) and traded as high as GBX 631 ($8.24). Clipper Logistics shares last traded at GBX 576 ($7.53), with a volume of 358,397 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 569.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 507.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of £586.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32.

In other news, insider Steve Parkin sold 11,000,000 shares of Clipper Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 565 ($7.38), for a total transaction of £62,150,000 ($81,199,372.88).

Clipper Logistics Company Profile (LON:CLG)

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

