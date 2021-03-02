CloakCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,053.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 36.7% against the dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $4,053.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00017458 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 101% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,594,109 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.