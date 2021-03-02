CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Short Interest Down 65.2% in February

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the January 28th total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,891,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CMG Holdings Group stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,405. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. CMG Holdings Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03.
About CMG Holdings Group
Read More: Trading on Margin
Receive News & Ratings for CMG Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMG Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.