CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Short Interest Down 65.2% in February

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the January 28th total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,891,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CMG Holdings Group stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,405. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. CMG Holdings Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03.

About CMG Holdings Group

CMG Holdings Group, Inc, a marketing communications company, engages in the operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors. The company is involved in the production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities.

