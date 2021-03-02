Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,041,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 691,879 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.74% of Cognex worth $244,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,557,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,489,848,000 after buying an additional 1,165,024 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 474.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 861,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,072,000 after buying an additional 711,361 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 81.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 857,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,810,000 after buying an additional 384,129 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,666,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,685,000 after buying an additional 207,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 15.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,332,000 after buying an additional 142,113 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.90.

In related news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $784,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $4,024,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 187,200 shares of company stock worth $15,179,860 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CGNX opened at $85.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.57. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.38 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

