CoinDeal Token (CDL) Market Capitalization Hits $821,120.59

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last week, CoinDeal Token has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoinDeal Token has a market cap of $821,120.59 and approximately $8.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinDeal Token token can now be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CoinDeal Token alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $240.64 or 0.00494231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00076594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00077831 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00078901 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00055766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.66 or 0.00502489 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000449 BTC.

CoinDeal Token Token Profile

CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 tokens. The official website for CoinDeal Token is token.coindeal.com

CoinDeal Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinDeal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinDeal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinDeal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinDeal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.