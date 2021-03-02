Coinlancer Price Reaches $0.0239 on Major Exchanges (CL)

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Coinlancer has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Coinlancer token can now be purchased for about $0.0239 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Coinlancer has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and $170,508.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00058551 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.81 or 0.00806765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007597 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00028523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00061154 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00029977 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00046221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

About Coinlancer

Coinlancer (CRYPTO:CL) is a token. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. The official message board for Coinlancer is medium.com/@coinlancer . Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coinlancer is www.coinlancer.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLancer is a freelancing platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to mitigate the issues in the contemporary freelance. The platform will feature smart contracts based escrow mechanism to ease the interaction between clients and freelancers, fair dispute settlements, secure payments, less transaction fees, identity thief elimination, elimination of fake reviews and unbiased dispute resolution. CoinLancer token (CL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to pay fees when using the smart contract feature, and also will work as the medium of exchange between clients and freelancers. “

Coinlancer Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinlancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinlancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

