Coinsbit Token Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (CNB)

Coinsbit Token (CURRENCY:CNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Coinsbit Token has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $190,177.00 worth of Coinsbit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinsbit Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Coinsbit Token has traded up 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00058794 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $399.22 or 0.00816954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00028902 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00061585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00029705 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00046895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Coinsbit Token Profile

Coinsbit Token (CRYPTO:CNB) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2019. Coinsbit Token’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,331,266,628 coins. Coinsbit Token’s official Twitter account is @c0insbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coinsbit Token is coinsbit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Estonia, CoinsBit is a multi-cryptocurrency exchange platform. It allows users to perform crypto or/and fiat transactions by giving orders to buy and sell using the available pairs. CoinsBit does not charge fees for trading or deposit funds, only withdrawals will be charged depending on the currency in question. In addition, it provides multi-language support available 24/7. CNB Coin is a service token of the Coinsbit exchange. The token was designed with the goal of optimizing the user experience and providing access to enhanced features on the exchange. “

Buying and Selling Coinsbit Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinsbit Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinsbit Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinsbit Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

