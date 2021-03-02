CoinUs Price Tops $0.0036 on Top Exchanges (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 2nd. During the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoinUs has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $44.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinUs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoinUs alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006588 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005620 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000106 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 76.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000569 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000081 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs Coin Profile

CNUS is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

CoinUs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinUs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.