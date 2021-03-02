Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given a $120.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) has been given a $120.00 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $96.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.29.

NASDAQ CIGI traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $104.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,545. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $111.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.75 and a beta of 1.61.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.97. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

