Color Platform (CLR) Trading Down 4.5% This Week

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $2,268.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

