Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.31

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.31 and last traded at $52.52, with a volume of 352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.26.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Colliers Securities upped their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbus McKinnon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 71.59, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.19.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 4.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.2% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

