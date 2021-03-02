Columbus McKinnon’s (CMCO) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $67.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $56.00. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities lifted their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Columbus McKinnon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

NASDAQ CMCO traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.96. The company had a trading volume of 884 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,490. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average of $39.19. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 70.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,282,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,283,000 after acquiring an additional 527,761 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 1,412.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 182,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 170,376 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,935,000 after buying an additional 137,563 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 25.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 558,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after buying an additional 112,267 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

