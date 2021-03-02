Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Director Sells $328,843.32 in Stock

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Director Mark J. Bolus sold 4,566 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $328,843.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CBU stock traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $71.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,113. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.69. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $74.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Community Bank System’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

