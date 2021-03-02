Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) Director Robin Traywick Williams Purchases 3,008 Shares

Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) Director Robin Traywick Williams bought 3,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $23,672.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,113.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robin Traywick Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, Robin Traywick Williams bought 3,000 shares of Community Bankers Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $23,550.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Robin Traywick Williams purchased 3,000 shares of Community Bankers Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $21,720.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESXB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 79,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,134. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.27. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $8.51.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESXB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 596,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 30,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 276.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESXB. Stephens cut shares of Community Bankers Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Community Bankers Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, small businesses, and commercial companies. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

