Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CODYY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:CODYY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.67. The stock had a trading volume of 908,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,739. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.14. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $10.79.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

