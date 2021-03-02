Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CODYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday.

OTCMKTS:CODYY opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $10.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

