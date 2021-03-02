Comparing Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) & Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY)

Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) and Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Spark New Zealand shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Spark New Zealand and Telenor ASA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark New Zealand $2.41 billion 2.61 $271.96 million $0.77 22.24 Telenor ASA $12.95 billion 1.89 $883.79 million $0.73 22.77

Telenor ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Spark New Zealand. Spark New Zealand is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telenor ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Spark New Zealand and Telenor ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark New Zealand 0 0 0 0 N/A Telenor ASA 0 5 4 0 2.44

Volatility & Risk

Spark New Zealand has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telenor ASA has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spark New Zealand and Telenor ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark New Zealand N/A N/A N/A Telenor ASA 9.33% 27.33% 4.26%

Dividends

Spark New Zealand pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Telenor ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Spark New Zealand pays out 102.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Telenor ASA pays out 101.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Telenor ASA beats Spark New Zealand on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; Internet TV; cloud, security, and service management services; procurement and partner services; and managed data and networks services. The company also offers IT infrastructure, business and outsourced telecommunications, subscription video-on-demand, big data analytics and marketing automation, data center, and international wholesale telecommunications services. In addition, it provides local, national, and international telephone and data services; group insurance products; and mobile phone repair services. Further, the company retails telecommunications products and services; and distributes equipment. The company was formerly known as Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited and changed its name to Spark New Zealand Limited in August 2014. Spark New Zealand Limited was founded in 1987 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed line services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcast services include broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, and terrestrial radio and TV transmission. The company also provides wholesale services that enable the operators to route international voice, messaging, data, and signaling traffic through a single connection to a global network, as well as handles international roaming relationships. In addition, it offers digital services, such as international communication services and machine to machine communication, as well as Internet based services, digital media advertising, and financial services. Further, the company sells mobile devices/phones. Telenor ASA was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

