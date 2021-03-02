Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Trading 5.7% Higher

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)’s share price traded up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.39 and last traded at $24.01. 250,796 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 203,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Compass Diversified currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.18 and a beta of 1.77.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider D Eugene Ewing acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.10 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 1,800 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $38,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 50.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified Company Profile (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.