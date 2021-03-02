Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Update

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a growth of 6,572.7% from the January 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 353,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CMPGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. AlphaValue lowered Compass Group to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Compass Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,400.00.

OTCMKTS:CMPGY opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.25 and a beta of 1.08. Compass Group has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $22.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

