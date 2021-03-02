Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s stock price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.34 and last traded at $9.41. Approximately 1,175,312 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,318,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compugen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $643.83 million, a PE ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 2.52.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Compugen by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Compugen by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Compugen by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Compugen by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Compugen by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

