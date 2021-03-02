Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 676,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,474 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Conagra Brands worth $24,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,320,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 70.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,895,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,743,000 after buying an additional 1,194,470 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,515,000 after buying an additional 1,031,043 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 463.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,108,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,210,000 after buying an additional 912,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at about $30,766,000. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CAG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAG opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.79.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.