Conceal Price Tops $0.12 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Conceal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular exchanges. Conceal has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $18,960.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Conceal has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,269.48 or 1.00266786 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00040588 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00011105 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.21 or 0.01030170 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $222.97 or 0.00453756 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.86 or 0.00302947 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00103219 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006649 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,581,782 coins and its circulating supply is 10,197,180 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

