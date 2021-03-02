Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.16

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.16 and last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 134887 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNDT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Conduent from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conduent news, CEO Clifford Skelton purchased 20,661 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $100,205.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,916,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,297,115.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Scott Letier purchased 10,000 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,887.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Conduent during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Conduent during the third quarter worth $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Conduent during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Conduent by 35.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

