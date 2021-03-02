Connectome Reaches One Day Volume of $1.49 Million (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Connectome has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Connectome token can currently be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00002737 BTC on exchanges. Connectome has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $1.49 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00059881 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.83 or 0.00819317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00028904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00061556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00029601 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00046570 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Connectome (CNTM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 tokens. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

