Connolly Sarah T. Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Connolly Sarah T. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.0% of Connolly Sarah T.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,792,000 after buying an additional 1,801,838 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,911,000 after buying an additional 1,691,888 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,636,000 after buying an additional 1,685,017 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,860,000 after buying an additional 1,269,306 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,090,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,018,000 after buying an additional 961,765 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM opened at $150.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $154.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Independent Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.99.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

