Constellation Market Capitalization Tops $48.18 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Constellation token can currently be bought for about $0.0380 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded 51% higher against the dollar. Constellation has a market capitalization of $48.18 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00059058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $393.76 or 0.00808783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007649 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00028518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00061199 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00030008 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00046381 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation is a token. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

