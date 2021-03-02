Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Down 5.1%

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) shares traded down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.80. 969,829 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,429,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $833.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,495,058 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,009 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,486,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,213,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,177,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 54,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

