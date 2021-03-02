Content Neutrality Network Market Cap Tops $2.01 Million (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $77,695.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00058794 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $399.22 or 0.00816954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00028902 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00061585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00029705 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00046895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

Content Neutrality Network is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

