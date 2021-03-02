ContentBox (BOX) Price Tops $0.0019 on Exchanges

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, ContentBox has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One ContentBox token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $5.51 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00009773 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.84 or 0.00505391 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,418,382,470 tokens. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.