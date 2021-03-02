Contentos Price Down 0.9% This Week (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Contentos has a total market cap of $40.02 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contentos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Contentos has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00058986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $395.82 or 0.00819042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00028604 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00061030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00029909 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00045909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,999,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,887,156,188 coins. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Buying and Selling Contentos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

