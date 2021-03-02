Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 63.7% from the January 28th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTTAY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.15. 39,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,492. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.84. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.74.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

