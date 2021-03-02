Contrasting Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) and Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) and Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Centennial Resource Development and Brigham Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centennial Resource Development $944.33 million 1.20 $15.80 million $0.19 21.37 Brigham Minerals $101.51 million 8.01 $21.64 million $0.57 25.26

Brigham Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Centennial Resource Development. Centennial Resource Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brigham Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Centennial Resource Development has a beta of 6.82, suggesting that its stock price is 582% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brigham Minerals has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Centennial Resource Development and Brigham Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centennial Resource Development 9 7 1 0 1.53 Brigham Minerals 0 0 9 1 3.10

Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus target price of $1.38, suggesting a potential downside of 65.98%. Brigham Minerals has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.69%. Given Brigham Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brigham Minerals is more favorable than Centennial Resource Development.

Profitability

This table compares Centennial Resource Development and Brigham Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centennial Resource Development -84.87% -6.02% -4.11% Brigham Minerals -3.67% 1.70% 1.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.7% of Centennial Resource Development shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of Centennial Resource Development shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brigham Minerals beats Centennial Resource Development on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it leased or acquired approximately 78,195 net acres; and owned 1,569 net mineral acres in the Delaware Basin. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc. owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral and royalty interests in approximately 57,800 net mineral acres; and owned mineral and royalty interests in 4,908 gross productive horizontal wells, which consisted of 4,424 oil wells and 484 natural gas wells, as well as proved undeveloped reserves of 7,037 thousand barrels of oil; 28,498 million cubic feet of natural gas; and 3,344 thousand barrels of natural gas liquids for a total of 15,131 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Brigham Minerals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

