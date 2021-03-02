Contrasting Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) & DHI Group (NYSE:DHX)

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) and Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares DHI Group and Steel Connect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHI Group -20.15% 6.20% 3.29% Steel Connect -1.87% -28.00% -1.76%

DHI Group has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steel Connect has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.7% of DHI Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Steel Connect shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of DHI Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Steel Connect shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DHI Group and Steel Connect’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHI Group $149.37 million 1.12 $12.55 million $0.24 13.29 Steel Connect $782.81 million 0.15 -$5.28 million N/A N/A

DHI Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Steel Connect.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DHI Group and Steel Connect, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHI Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Steel Connect 0 0 0 0 N/A

DHI Group presently has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 33.23%. Given DHI Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe DHI Group is more favorable than Steel Connect.

Summary

DHI Group beats Steel Connect on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc. provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middles East, Africa, Asia-Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees. It also provides eFinancialCareers, a financial services careers Website for financial services industry professionals from various sectors, including asset management, risk management, investment banking, and information technology. The company serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization for paper-based direct marketing and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services. The company also offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services. In addition, it provides fulfillment services comprising order management, pick, pack and ship, retail compliance, and demand planning services; and reverse logistics services that simplifies the returns process for retailers and manufacturers, as well as operates a cloud-based e-commerce platform. Steel Connect, Inc. offers its supply chain services to customers in the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, storage, and retail markets. The company was formerly known as ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Steel Connect, Inc. in February 2018. Steel Connect, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

