Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM) Short Interest Down 58.5% in February

Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the January 28th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,626,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of WARM remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,134,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,223,223. Cool Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

Cool Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of heat dispersion technologies in various product platforms worldwide. Its heat dispersion technology removes heat through composite heat structures, motors, related structures, and heat pipe architecture.

