Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM) Short Interest Down 58.5% in February

Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the January 28th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,626,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of WARM remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,134,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,223,223. Cool Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.
Cool Technologies Company Profile
