Cooper Energy Limited (COE.AX) (ASX:COE) Insider Buys A$13,000.00 in Stock

Cooper Energy Limited (COE.AX) (ASX:COE) insider Timothy Bednall acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.33 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,000.00 ($9,285.71).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.38.
Cooper Energy Limited (COE.AX) Company Profile
