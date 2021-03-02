Cooper Energy Limited (COE.AX) (ASX:COE) Insider Buys A$13,000.00 in Stock

Cooper Energy Limited (COE.AX) (ASX:COE) insider Timothy Bednall acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.33 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,000.00 ($9,285.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.38.

Cooper Energy Limited, an upstream oil and gas exploration and production company, engages in securing, finding, developing, producing, and selling of hydrocarbons to south-east Australia. It explore and evaluates oil and gas; and produces and sells crude oil in Cooper basin. The company also produces offshore gas from the Sole gas field in the Gippsland Basin, Victoria; and offshore gas and gas liquids from the Casino, Henry, Netherby gas fields in the Otway Basin, Victoria.

