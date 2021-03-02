Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Earns Sell Rating from Standpoint Research

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Standpoint Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CTB. TheStreet raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE:CTB traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.90. 14,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,068. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.33. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.53.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $728.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.68 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 121.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

