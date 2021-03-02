Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:CORE)

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Core-Mark has increased its dividend payment by 32.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

CORE stock opened at $36.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.98. Core-Mark has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.24.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Core-Mark will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $69,154.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,743.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $76,719.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,793.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core-Mark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

