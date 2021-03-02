CorionX Hits 24-Hour Volume of $129,493.00 (CORX)

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. CorionX has a market capitalization of $477,185.29 and $129,493.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CorionX token can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CorionX has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00058507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.89 or 0.00813270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007634 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00028818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00061355 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00029769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00045335 BTC.

About CorionX

CorionX (CRYPTO:CORX) is a token. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,257,585 tokens. CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx

CorionX Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CorionX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CorionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

