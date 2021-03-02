Cormark Comments on Canadian Western Bank’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report issued on Monday, March 1st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$236.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$229.40 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CWB. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$33.50 to C$35.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.36.

TSE CWB opened at C$32.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.15. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$15.70 and a 12-month high of C$33.86. The stock has a market cap of C$2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.48.

In other news, Senior Officer Mario Vittorio Furlan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.11, for a total value of C$180,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$539,992.74.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.