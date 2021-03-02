Cormark Increases Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$3.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Cormark from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TVE. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.44.

Tamarack Valley Energy stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,861,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,295. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.39 and a twelve month high of C$2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$589.96 million and a PE ratio of -1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.15.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

